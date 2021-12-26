Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

AVY traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 246,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,210. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 50.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

