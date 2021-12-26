Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

AVY traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 246,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,210. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 50.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.