AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

AVEVF stock remained flat at $$43.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

