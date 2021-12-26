aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $293,459.18 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, aWSB has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $293,459.18 and $72,216.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.01 or 0.00094947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

