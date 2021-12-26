Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $629,634.60 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $629,634.60 and $5,107.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

