B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

