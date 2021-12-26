B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $141,533,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Shares of WDC opened at $61.20 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.