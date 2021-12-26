B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $369,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.97. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

