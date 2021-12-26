B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

