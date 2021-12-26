B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $429,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OLPX stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

