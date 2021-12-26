Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $374.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $381.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

