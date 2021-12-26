Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 4,614 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $19,716,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 60.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $4,534,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.