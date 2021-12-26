Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

IDAT stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

