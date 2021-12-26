Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.31 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.