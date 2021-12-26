Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 2,033,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

