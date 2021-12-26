Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BAX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 2,033,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.