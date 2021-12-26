Beacon Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,996.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $607,194.02 and approximately $5,996.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00029171 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

