BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $25.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

