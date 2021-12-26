Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

