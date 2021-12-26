Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

