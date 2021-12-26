Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

