Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,945,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,301,000 after buying an additional 248,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

