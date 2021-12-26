BENQI Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, BENQI has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $54.77 million and approximately $51.94 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

