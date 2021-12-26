Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. 138,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

