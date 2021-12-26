BinaryX Reaches Market Cap of $135.11 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $135.11 million and $26.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.79 or 0.00132134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013239 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.68 or 0.00575055 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

