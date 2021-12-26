BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,874,838. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

