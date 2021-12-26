Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.45 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.66 or 0.00088890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $782.20 million and $10.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00333755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00138289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

