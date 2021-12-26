Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

