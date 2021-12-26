Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 2.2%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 1,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

