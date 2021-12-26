Blakecoin Trading 37.3% Higher This Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,555.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,198.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.46 or 0.08098848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00308546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00898431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00415179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00253902 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

