Bondly Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $1.45 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

