Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

