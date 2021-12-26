Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $50.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.