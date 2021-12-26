Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $71.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

