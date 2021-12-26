BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.86 and last traded at C$11.86. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.73 million and a PE ratio of -98.02. The company has a current ratio of 103.81, a quick ratio of 102.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.