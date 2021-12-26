Brian Testo Sells 656,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Brian Testo sold 656,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$251,676.05.

Shares of CVE:GZD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,147. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Get Grizzly Discoveries alerts:

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.