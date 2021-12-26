Brian Testo Sells 656,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Brian Testo sold 656,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$251,676.05.
Shares of CVE:GZD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,147. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.
About Grizzly Discoveries
