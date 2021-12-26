Brokerages Anticipate Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

XPDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XPDI stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 580,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

