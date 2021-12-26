Brokerages Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 205,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

