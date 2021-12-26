Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 613.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,925,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,357,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

