Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post sales of $6.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.31 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.53 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.90 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

RAD stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $778.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

