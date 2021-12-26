Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 116,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,768. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.