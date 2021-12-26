Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target at $83.10

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

