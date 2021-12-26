Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) PT at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading hours on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

