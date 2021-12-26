Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $5.29

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 763,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

