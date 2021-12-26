Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) PT at €31.67

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.67 ($35.58).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG traded up €0.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday, reaching €31.00 ($34.83). 106,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.55 and its 200-day moving average is €29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €19.92 ($22.38) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($39.42).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.