Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $34.38

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 1,040,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,720. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

