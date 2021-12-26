Brookstone Capital Management Buys 147,878 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,878 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 14,463,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,393. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

