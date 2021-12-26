Brookstone Capital Management Buys 87,529 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

