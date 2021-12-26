Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 18,927,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,572. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

