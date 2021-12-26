Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,862,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

