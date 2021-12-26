Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $725.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.78 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. 661,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.