Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 4.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Ares Capital worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,180. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

